Northern District vs Auckland Aces Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Dream 11 Super Smash League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Northern Districts will battle it out against Auckland Aces in match 21 of the Dream 11 Super Smasher. The game will take place at Bay Oval on January 22 at 6:10 am IST. Both teams have had a difficult start to their campaign so far. Northern Districts are second from bottom in the League table with two wins and 10 points from six games. The Auckland-based outfit sits bottom of the table with four losses from seven games so far.

Both sides are in desperate need of a victory to reignite the spark in their campaign. That said, a win could catapult each side into the top half of the table. Northern District lost their last game against Canterbury Kings by 48 runs. Their batting order crumbled under pressure with Scott Kuggeleijin, their highest scorer on the day, bagging only 25 runs.

The team from Auckland managed to pluck a crucial victory in their last encounter against Wellington Firebirds. The Aces held their nerve in the second innings to chase down a total of 154, led by a 59-run knock by their captain Robert O’Donnell.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Northern Districts and Auckland Aces.

When will the Dream 11 Super Smash League match Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the Dream 11 Super Smash match Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) be played?

The Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) fixture will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the Dream 11 Super Smash match Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) begin?

The match will begin at 06:10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Dream 11 Super Smash match Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) match?

The Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dream 11 Super Smash match Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) match?

The Northern District (ND) vs Auckland Aces (AA) match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

ND vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robert O’Donnell

Vice-Captain: Sean Solia

Suggested Playing XI for ND vs AA Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Horne, Tim Seifert, Cole Briggs,

Batters: Robert O’Donnell, William O’Donnell, Kristian Clarke,

All-rounders: Sean Solia, Brett Hampton

Bowlers: Louis Delport, Benjamin Lister, Scott Kuggeleijn

Northern District vs Auckland Aces Possible Starting XI:

Northern District probable playing XI: Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Tim Seifert(wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Joe Walker, Scott Johnston

Auckland Aces probable playing XI: George Worker, William O’Donnell, Cole Briggs, Sean Solia, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne(wk), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Benjamin Lister

