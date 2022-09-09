Northern vs Sindh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch National T20 Cup 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Northern and Sindh will have their eyes on the victory when they will have a faceoff in the 17th National T20 Cup 2022 fixture. Both the teams will be high on momentum on Saturday as they cruised to a good win in their respective last match.

Northern handed a five-wicket defeat to South Punjab in their most recent encounter. Skipper Umar Amin led from the front with his knock of 52 runs off 42 balls. Aamer Jamal also looked brilliant as he smashed 47 runs off 17 balls. Jamal picked a three-wicket haul to help his team defend a good score of 187 runs. Northern need to record back-to-back victories to climb up the points table from second-last place.

Sindh are second in the National Cup standings with three wins from six games. They also defeated Southern Punjab in their last game by six wickets. For Sindh, Saim Ayub was the top performer with a knock of 56 runs. With a knock of 54 runs, Omair Yousuf also played an instrumental role in chasing the target of 176.

When will the National T20 Cup 2022 Match Northern (NOR) vs Sindh (SIN) start?

The game will be conducted on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the National T20 Cup 2022 Match‌ Northern (NOR) vs Sindh (SIN) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Multan Cricket Club Ground.

When will the National T20 Cup 2022 Match‌ Northern (NOR) vs Sindh (SIN) begin?

The match will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Northern (NOR) vs Sindh (SIN) match?

Northern vs Sindh match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Northern (NOR) vs Sindh (SIN) match?

Northern vs Sindh match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2022 Match, Northern probable playing XI against Sindh: Mehran Mumtaz, Sohail Tanvir, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Nasir Nawaz, Mubashir Khan, Usman Shinwari, Umair Masood(wk), Aamer Jamal, Salman Irshad

NOR vs SIN National T20 Cup 2022 Match, Sindh probable playing XI against Northern: Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Saad Khan, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk)

—

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here