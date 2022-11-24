Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Deccan Gladiators will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 when they will clash against Northern Warriors on Thursday. The defending champion got off to a brilliant start as they defeated Team Abu Dhabi by 35 runs. It was an impressive batting performance by the Gladiators.

Batting in the first innings, the team posted 134 runs on the scoreboard as the skipper Nicholas Pooran smacked 77 runs off 33 balls. Chasing the total, Abu Dhabi were restricted to only 99 runs as Tom Helm and Zahoor Khan picked two wickets each. The victory has pushed Deccan Gladiators to the top of the points table.

The Northern Warriors are yet to play their first game in the competition. The team will be hoping for redemption following a poor performance last year. They won only two of their ten league matches. Warriors will be hoping to make amends with the season with players like Sherfane Rutherford and Rovman Powell in their team.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Northern Warriors (NW) vs the Deccan Gladiators (DG) start?

The game will be conducted on November 25, Friday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Northern Warriors (NW) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Northern Warriors (NW) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) begin?

The match will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Northern Warriors (NW) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) match?

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Northern Warriors (NW) vs Deccan Gladiators (DG) match?

Northern Warriors vs Deccan Gladiators match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Northern Warriors probable playing XI against the Deccan Gladiators: Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(C), A Lyth, AJ Hose, RR Emrit, Hamdan Tahir, D Chameera, Chris Green, WD Parnell, LA Dawson, K Lewis

NW vs DG Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, Deccan Gladiators probable playing XI against the Northern Warriors: Suresh Raina, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Curtis Campher, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Little, Taskin Ahmed, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith

