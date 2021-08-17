NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred Men's Match, August 17, 11:00 PM IST

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix: In the 31st match of The Hundred Men’s Competition, Birmingham Phoenix will lock horns with Northern Superchargers. The Headingley Stadium in Leeds will host the match on August 17, Tuesday at 11:00 PM IST. It will be the last league match for Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix and thus both the teams will be keen on putting up a good fight.

Northern Superchargers are currently fifth in the points table. They have seven points under their belt from three victories. Superchargers will have momentum on their side as they scripted a win over Manchester Originals by 69 runs in their most recent match of the 100-ball tournament.

Birmingham Phoenix, on the other hand, have performed well in the competition. The team has confirmed a berth for themselves in the second stage. Phoenix are currently second in the points table after winning five out of their seven league games. They will start the match on Tuesday as favorites.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix; here is everything you need to know:

NOS vs BPH Telecast

The Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix match will not be broadcast in India.

NOS vs BPH Live Streaming

The NOS vs BPH game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NOS vs BPH Match Details

The Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix match will be played at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on August 17, Tuesday at 11:00 PM IST.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Chris Lynn

Vice-captain - Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for NOS vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: John Simpson

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Chris Lynn, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, David Willey

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

NOS vs BPH Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, John Simpson (Wicket-keeper), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey, Dane Vilas, Jordan Thompson

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Adam Milne, Liam Livingstone, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin(wk), Finn Allen, Tom Helm, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir, Benny Howell, Daniel Bell Drummond

