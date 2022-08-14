NOS vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

In the 13th match of the Hundred 2022, the Northern Superchargers will take the field against the London Spirit. The terrific encounter will take place at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Sunday, August 14.

The Northern Superchargers have stumbled across two matches after securing an astounding win in their season opener. They will be taking the field to avoid a hat-trick loss in the tournament.

Big guns like DJ Bravo and Adil Rashid have not really fired for the Chargers. Skipper Faf du Plessis will be hoping that his team returns to winning ways in their upcoming encounter.

Meanwhile, the London Spirit will be eyeing their fourth consecutive triumph in the 100-ball tournament. Spirit is one of the two teams that are yet to taste defeat in the tournament. With their supreme run of form, they are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the table.

Both teams will be seeking an important win in the tournament on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers and London Spirit; here is everything you need to know:

NOS vs LNS Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers and London Spirit will not be telecast in India.

NOS vs LNS Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers and London Spirit will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOS vs LNS Match Details

The NOS vs LNS match will be played at the Headingly Stadium in Leeds on Sunday, August 14 at 7:00 pm IST.

NOS vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Harry Brook

Suggested Playing XI for NOS vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Michael-Kyle Pepper

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, David Willey, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid

Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit Possible Starting XI

Northern Superchargers Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), David Willey, Adam Hose, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Adil Rashid, Matty Potts

London Spirit Predicted Starting Line-up: Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane

