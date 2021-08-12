NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 12, 11:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: NOS vs MNR dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for The Hundred Men’s between Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals August 12, 11:30 PM IST

In the 26th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament, Manchester Originals will lock horns with Northern Superchargers. The Headingley in Leeds will host the match on August 12, Thursday at 11:30 PM IST. Both Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals will be in desperate need of a victory on Thursday to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Northern Superchargers have won two games while their one match was abandoned due to rain out of six league matches. The team is currently sixth in the points table. Superchargers lost their last match to Southern Brave after registering victory in two back-to-back games. The team will be hoping to make a comeback and climb up the points table.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, are placed a rung above Northern Superchargers in the points table. They also have two victories under their belt from six league games. The team’s last game against the Superchargers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals; here is everything you need to know:

NOS vs MNR Telecast

The Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOS vs MNR Live Streaming

The NOS vs MNR game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NOS vs MNR Match Details

The match between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals will be played at the Headingley in Leeds on August 12, Thursday at 11:30 PM IST.

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Carlos Braithwaite

Vice-Captain- Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for NOS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Adam Lyth, Joe Clarke, Chris Lynn, Colin Munro, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn

NOS vs MNR Probable XIs:

Northern Superchargers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, John Simpson(wk), Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adam Lyth, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Chris Lynn, David Willey

Manchester Originals: Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(wk), Joe Clarke, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby

