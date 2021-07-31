NOS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s The Hundred, July 31, 10:30 PM IST

NOS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles The Hundred:

The Northern Superchargers and Oval Invincibles will face each other on Saturday, July 31 in the 13th match of The Hundred Mens tournament. The tournament is scheduled for 10:30 PM IST. The match will be played at Headingley, England. Till now, Northern Superchargers have not been able to manage a win in the three matches that they have played in the series, while Oval Invincibles have registered win in one out of the two outings. The last matches that the two sides played respectively were abandoned due to rain. Oval Invincibles had won their debut match in the series against Manchester Originals by 9 runs on July 22. Sam Billings became the player of the match after managing to score 49 runs from 30 balls. The winning team had made 145 runs at the loss of eight wickets. Fred Klaassen of the Oval’s took three wickets while Finn and Tom Hartley took two wickets each. Matthew Parkinson too managed to pick a wicket.

NOS vs OVI Telecast

The Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOS vs OVI Live Streaming

Those willing to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.

NOS vs OVI Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 31 at Headingley, England. The game will start at 10:30 PM IST.

NOS vs OVI captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for NOS vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – John Simpson, Sam Billings

Batsmen – Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Jason Roy

All-rounders – Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Sunil Narine

Bowlers – Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Callum Parkinson

NOS vs OVI Probable XIs:

Northern Superchargers: John Simpson, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Oval Invincibles: Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here