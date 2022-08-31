NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's 2022 match, August 31, 7:30 PM IST

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave: Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave will battle it out in their last league match on Wednesday, August 31 at The Headingley in Leeds. Both teams are already out of the playoff race.

Southern Brave are second-last in the points table with three wins and four losses. After a series of losses, the team gained some momentum towards the end of the tournament. They won their last two games against Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets by nine and six wickets, respectively. The bowlers were good in both the games as the oppositions were restricted to scores of 129 and 138 runs.

The Northern Superchargers also have six points from three wins of seven league games. Superchargers have placed a position above Southern Brave due to a better run rate. The team defeated Welsh Fire in its last game by six wickets. They successfully chased the target of 115 runs in 91 balls.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave, here is everything you need to know:

NOS vs SOB Match Details

NOS vs SOB match will be played at The Headingley in Leeds at 7:30 PM IST on August 31, Wednesday.

NOS vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain – Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for NOS vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: James Vince, Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Tim David

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, James Fuller, David Willey

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Jake Lintott, Michael Hogan

NOS vs SOB Probable XIs:

Northern Superchargers: Wayne Parnell, Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Adam Hose, Harry Brook, Roelof van der Merwe, Adil Rashid, Craig Miles, Michael Pepper (wk), David Wiese

Southern Brave: Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, George Garton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, James Vince (c), Tim David, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Sonny Baker, Michael Hogan

