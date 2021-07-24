NOS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s The Hundred, July 24, 10:30 PM IST

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire The Hundred:

The fourth match of The Hundred will be played between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire on Saturday, July 24 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Northern Superchargers will be led by Faf du Plessis while the Welsh Fire side will be headed by Jonny Bairstow. Both sides have a strong batting line up. The Welsh Fire also come equipped with exciting young talents like Tom Banton, Ollie Pope and Glenn Phillips. The fixture between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire will commence from 10:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire here is everything you need to know:

NOS vs WEF Telecast

The Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOS vs WEF Live Streaming

Those willing to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.

NOS vs WEF Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The game will start at 10:30 PM IST.

NOS vs WEF captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Suggested Playing XI for NOS vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Matt Critchley

Bowlers – Liam Plunkett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Callum Parkinson

NOS vs WEF Probable XIs:

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Faf du Plessis, Chris Lynn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Adam Lyth, John Simpson, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Jordan Thompson.

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Tom Banton, Qais Ahmad, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, Liam Plunkett, Ryan Higgins.

