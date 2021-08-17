NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred Women's Match, August 17, 7:30 PM IST Tuesday

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women: The 31st match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Northern Superchargers Women. The Headingley in Leeds will host the match on August 17, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST.

Both Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women need a victory on Tuesday as they will be featuring in their last league match. Northern Superchargers Women are currently third in the points table with three victories under their belt from seven league matches. They have lost their last three matches, on a trot, and will be hoping to make a comeback.

Birmingham Phoenix Women, on the other hand, have six points and are sitting at the sixth position in the points table. Birmingham will be riding on confidence as they won their last two games against Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women by ten wickets and three wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women; here is everything you need to know:

NOS-W vs BPH-W Telecast

The Northern Superchargers Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women match will not be broadcast in India.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Live Streaming

The NOS-W vs BPH-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NOS-W vs BPH-W Match Details

The match between Northern Superchargers Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will be played at the Headingley on August 17, Tuesday at 07:30 PM IST.

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Erin Burns

Vice-captain - Alice Davidson-Richards

Suggested Playing XI for NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Evelyn Jones, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Erin Burns, Emily Arlott, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith, Liz Russell

NOS-W vs BPH-W Probable XIs

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield(wk), Liz Russell, Katie Levick, Sterre Kalis, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kalea Moore

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones(wk), Emily Arlott

