NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The Northern Superchargers Women will cross swords against London Spirit Women in the Women’s Hundred 2022. The fifth match of the tournament will take place at the Headingley Stadium on Sunday, August 14.

Both teams ended in the losing scheme of things in their opening fixture of the season.

The London Spirit were thumped by the reigning champions Southern Brave by 6 wickets. ICC’s no. 1 batter in T20Is, Beth Mooney announced herself in the competition, playing a stupendous knock of 97 runs off just 54 balls. However, her herculean effort went in vain as the bowlers failed to defend their total against a star-studded batting unit of Southern Brave.

ALSO READ: Paris Saint-Germain Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo Joins Rennes

Meanwhile, the Northern Superchargers faced defeat at the hands of the Oval Invincibles. Batting first, the Indian prodigy Jemimah Rodriguez (51) smashed her maiden fifty to take the Superchargers to a total of 143/5. In reply, the Invincibles openers obliterated the bowlers to chase down a pretty mediocre target. Jenny Gunn picked up the solitary wicket for Superchargers.

The fixture on Sunday might prove to be an electrifying encounter as both sides will look to spark a comeback in the tournament. Tune in at 3:00 pm to catch all the live action.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women; here is everything you need to know:

NOS-W vs LNS-W Telecast

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women will not be telecast in India.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Northern Superchargers Women and London Spirit Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NOS-W vs LNS-W Match Details

The NOS-W vs LNS-W match will be played at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Sunday, August 14, at 3:30 pm IST.

ALSO READ: Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of US Open Tune-up Event in Cincinnati

NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr

Suggested Playing XI for NOS-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Amara Carr

Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Bess Heath, Sophie Luff,

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Freya Davies, Jenny Gunn

Northern Superchargers Women vs London Spirit Women Possible Starting XI:

Northern Superchargers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Alice Davidson-Richards(c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Jemimah Rodrigues, Linsey Smith, Laura Wolvaardt, Jenny Gunn, Heather Graham, Lucy Higham

London Spirit Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Amara Carr (wk), Beth Mooney, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Gibson, Grace Scrivens, Charlie Dean (c), Freya Davies, Megan Schutt, Alice Monaghan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here