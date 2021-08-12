FOR DREAM 11: NOS-W vs MNR-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for The Hundred Women’s between Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women August 12, 08:00 PM IST

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women’s match, August 12, 08:00 PM IST

The 27th match of The Hundred Women’s will witness a thrilling encounter between Manchester Originals Women and Northern Superchargers Women. The match is scheduled to be played on August 12, Thursday at 08:00 PM IST at the Headingley in Leeds. The last time when the two teams locked horns in the 100-ball tournament, the match was abandoned without even a single ball bowled due to rain.

The match between Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women is unlikely to be a thrilling affair as both the teams are at the opposite ends of a spectrum. Northern Superchargers Women are enjoying a good ride in the competition and are currently third in the points table. They have secured victory in three out of six league matches. The team will be desperate to return back to the winning ways after facing a loss in their last match at the hands of Southern Brave.

Manchester Originals Women, on the other hand, are reeling at the rock-bottom in the points table. The team has been successful in securing victory in just one league match. Manchester are almost out of the playoffs race as they have only two games left in their kitty.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women; here is everything you need to know:

NOS-W vs MNR-W Telecast

The Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Live Streaming

The NOS-W vs MNR-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NOS-W vs MNR-W Match Details

The match between Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women will be played at the Headingley in Leeds on August 12, Thursday at 08:00 PM IST.

NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alice Davidson-Richards

Vice-Captain- Sophie Ecclestone

Suggested Playing XI for NOS-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee

Batsmen: Laura Kimmince, Jemimah Rodrigues, Georgia Boyce

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Davidson-Richards, Ema Lamb

Bowlers: Kate Cross, Katie Levick, Sophie Ecclestone, Liz Russel

NOS-W vs MNR-W Probable XIs:

Northern Superchargers Women: Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Lauren Winfield(wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Liz Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Manchester Originals Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Cordelia Griffith, Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld, Laura Jackson, Alex Hartley

