NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, July 31, 07:00 PM IST

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Northern Superchargers Women and Oval Invincibles Women:

The 13th match of The Hundred Women’s will witness a thrilling encounter between Oval Invincibles Women and Northern Superchargers Women. The match is schooled to be played on July 31, Saturday at 07:00 PM IST at the Headingley in Leeds.

The cricket fans can expect a cracker of a game on Saturday as both Northern Superchargers Women and Oval Invincibles Women have done considerably well in the 100-ball league. Northern Superchargers Women are enjoying their stay at the second position on the points table. The team started their campaign with two back-to-back victories against Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets respectively. Their last game against Manchester Originals was abandoned due to rain.

Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, are currently third in the points table. They have secured victory in both their league matches so far. The Oval will be coming into the match against the Superchargers after defeating London Spirit Women by 15 runs.

Ahead of the match between Northern Superchargers Women and Oval Invincibles Women; here is everything you need to know:

NOS-W vs OVI-W Telecast

The Northern Superchargers Women vs Oval Invincibles Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Live Streaming

The NOS-W vs OVI-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NOS-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The match between Northern Superchargers Women and Oval Invincibles Women will be played at the Headingley in Leeds on July 31, Saturday at 07:00 PM IST.

NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alice Davidson-Richards

Vice-Captain- Jemimah Rodrigues

Suggested Playing XI for NOS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield

Batsmen: Fran Wilson, Laura Kimmince, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Dane Van Niekerk, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Gibbs,

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Tash Farrant

NOS-W vs OVI-W Probable XIs:

Northern Superchargers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Lauren Winfield (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Davidson-Richards, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Liz Russell

Oval Invincibles Women: Mady Villiers, Grace Gibbs, Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Fran Wilson, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory, Dane Van Niekerk(c), Sarah Bryce(wk)

