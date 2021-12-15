'Not a Very Good Leader': Brendon McCullum Slams Joe Root After Dismal Ashes Start

Joe Root-led England suffered a humiliating defeat as Australia recorded a nine-wicket win in the Ashes opener at the Gabba, Brisbane. Following the English team’s dismal performance, several ex-cricketers have criticised the visiting side’s shabby show and their skipper’s controversial decisions after winning the toss.

And, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum is the latest to question Root’s captaincy skills.

Reacting to England’s loss at the hands of Australia in the first Test, McCullum said that the visiting side had their fair share of the moment throughout the match but were not strong enough to capitalise on them, unlike Australia.

McCullum also said that when the Australian side were in their momentum, England crumbled under the pressure.

The 40-year-old then said he is yet to see Root’s leadership skills.

McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, further said that the 30-year-old is an “outstanding cricketer" and “a wonderful guy" but not a “very good leader".

Further explaining his point, McCullum stressed that for him, good leadership is not just about making the right call at the right time. The New Zealander also opined that Root often let the game drift away, which is something one should avoid while playing against Australia.

Highlighting how England has now lost seven Test matches this year, he added that it has been a “pretty dire” period for them.

“That’s their seventh Test loss in the calendar year which is just remarkable. Their worst ever has been eight and it’s been some time since that,” McCullum said on SENZ Breakfast.

Following their win over England in Brisbane, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. The second Test between England and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Oval stadium in Adelaide, starting from Thursday, December 16.

