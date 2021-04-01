Not at All Worried, Team Management Told Me Why I didn't Play: Kuldeep Yadav

Ace India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said that the Indian team management has always backed him and communicated the reason for his exclusion from the playing XI and his sole focus has been on improving his skills and being ‘as accurate as possible.

“I don’t pay attention to all this talk. It’s important that I keep improving my skills and be as accurate as possible. If you’re playing regularly, batsmen tend to read you. If they are getting comfortable playing me, then my job as a bowler is to keep improving. And that’s why I look to add or change a few things every time.

“Despite all the analysis, batsmen still find ways to score runs and bowlers still find different methods to take wickets. There are other factors, too, like form, rhythm and confidence. If [your] confidence is high, you’ll start taking wickets and people will again start talking good things about you.

“My job is to be ready whenever the opportunity arises. The team management has always communicated to me the reason why I wasn’t getting a place in the XI. They have always backed me and I am not at all worried. I keep working hard in training sessions and do whatever the team needs,” Kuldeep Yadav told Mid Day.

Kuldeep was axed from playing XI on several occasions in the recent past. During the Australia series, the net bowlers travelling with the team also played ahead of him.

Recently, during the England Test series, Kuldeep was certain to play the first Test but the last-minute inclusion of Shahbaz Nadeem got him benched.

He was dropped from the T20I series against England as well but played 2 ODIs before being left out again for the series decider. Kuldeep failed to pick any wicket in the two ODIs and leaked 68 and 84 runs respectively.

The KKR player has admitted that he was struggling to bowl on the right lengths due to lack of game time.

“If you’re playing regularly, you get an idea about the length and can quickly identify what length to bowl. But when you’re playing with breaks, the length may sometimes be a little up or short. If I work hard on my lengths, it will help me bowl better.

“The first game was very important as I was playing after a long time. I didn’t get into a good rhythm in that match. Had I been playing regularly, the rhythm would not have been an issue. I made a good comeback after the first over [conceding 13 runs]. In the second game, I bowled better. It’s just that there was no assistance for a spin on the pitch, so I didn’t get the desired results. On flat pitches, length is crucial. It was difficult for spinners in the ODIs, all went for runs,” Kuldeep added.