Not Batting for Entertainment or Social Media: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has reiterated his confidence in his batting style, saying that he plays according to the situation and that his main aim while out in the middle is not to entertain fans but win matches.

"You can’t bat for social media. Many of them don’t understand my game and Test cricket because they see more white-ball cricket. Yaar yeh toh bahut bore kar raha hai, kitna ball khel raha hai (He is boring us, how many balls does he need). Please understand one thing, my aim is not to entertain someone, my aim is to win for my team, be it for India or Saurashtra," Pujara told The Indian Express.

"Some days I bat fast, some days I bat slowly. I respect cricket lovers and crowd, I’m not someone who can hit sixes. I try to avoid social media, I don’t follow social media when I am playing. I am not batting for entertainment."

He did, however, seem worried at the fact that the future generations would not understand his style of play due to the fact that modern cricket places more emphasis on white-ball cricket.

"Shayad yes, I agree. But the young generation does understand my game. Then, Test matches are getting fewer day by day, there are more white-ball games happening. So they won’t copy my style because my batting approach suits Test cricket (more).

"It’s not that I cannot change gears, I can play in shorter formats too. Many people have not seen me bat in white-ball cricket on TV. I know I take some time (to get in) but that’s the way I have been taught when growing up."

Pujara did also have some praise for Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, whose bowling and leadership were key to the side lifting the Ranji Trophy this season.

"He is like a younger brother and a close friend. Whenever he needs guidance, he calls me. Be it life or cricket, he talks openly. He was the person who danced the most at my wedding. He is a smart bowler and smart person."

