'Not Being Good Enough Under Pressure': Former Captain Slams Joe Root's England for Continuous Batting Failure

Former England Captain and world-class batsman Alastair Cook lashed out at Joe Root and his team for their repetitive batting failures. Cook reviewed England’s formidable situation after day three of the ongoing second Ashes Test in Adelaide, highlighting that the team struggle in pressure situations.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan brilliantly led England’s fightback after Australia reduced the visitors to 17 for 2 at stumps on day two. On Saturday, Root got dismissed for 62 and that resulted in another collapse. From 150 for at one stage, England were bundled out for 236 and trailed the hosts by 237 runs.

Speaking to BT Sport, Cook stated that not much has changed for England as their batting collapses have become too frequent. Pointing out the stark contrast between Australia’s and England’s batters, Cook said, “It is all too familiar, and it is incredibly frustrating for the players, the coaches, you can’t afford to lose wickets in clusters. Unfortunately, they are not learning lessons. They are not being good enough when they are put under pressure as a batting unit.”

“When one wicket falls, Australia are brilliant at seizing that opportunity for 20 minutes. Starting your innings on a flat wicket is so important; Australia go all in and England haven’t been good enough to withstand that,” he added.

Malan was the top scorer with 80 runs and stitched a 138-run partnership with Root for the third wicket. By the end of the third day’s play, Australia were 45/1, with a 282-run lead in the second innings.

Cook further stated while Root and Malan were magnificent, they needed to carry on and set themselves up for the long haul. The 36-year-old feels England batters cannot afford to throw away their wickets on flat tracks.

“That was the big chance to get back into the series and bat big, and Root and Malan were excellent. As soon as the talisman went second or third over after lunch, (England lost) four for 19; you just cannot afford to do this on flat wickets time and time again because in 45 minutes the game is almost out of reach already,” Cook concluded.

With the game all but gone, England’s best bet would be to display resilience in the fourth innings.

