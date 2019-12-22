Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has said that going unsold in the recent IPL auction is not something that has bothered him, and that his focus his already shifted to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Both Rahim and his compatriot, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman went unsold at the auction, while Pat Cummins became the highest paid overseas player in the league after he was bought for 15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. "Things like this (being picked or snubbed in the IPL auction table) either happen or they don't but it doesn't bother me too much," Mushfiqur said. "I had some hope but it didn't happen. Life moves on. I have never taken it seriously. Now we are playing in BPL and I want to focus on it."
Rahim also revealed that he was not keen on putting his name into the auction, but did so after some interest by the IPL authorities. "To be honest, I didn't want to send my name at first because I thought no one is going to pick me. So there was no point in keeping my name there," he said.
"But when they (IPL authorities) sent in the request, I thought there may be some chance this time. It did not happen but it is not in my control. It is not a big issue for me. I don't know a lot about it. I got to know from (media) about which franchises might be interested. I don't know anything other than that."
Rahim has not played in the IPL so far, while the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had allowed Mustafizur to be a part of the auction with the view of getting a shot at regaining lost form if he was picked by one of the franchises.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Not Being Picked in IPL Auction Doesn't Bother Me: Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has said that going unsold in the recent IPL auction is not something that has bothered him, and that his focus his already shifted to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Related stories
Nikhil Narain | December 21, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
IPL 2020 Squad Analysis: CSK & MI Maintain Balance as KXIP & KKR Add Expensive Firepower
Nikhil Narain | December 20, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
IPL Auction 2020 | Fierce Bidding, Massive Bids - Australian Flavour Rules the Roost
Cricketnext Staff | December 19, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
IPL 2020 Auction | Social Media Reacts to Mega Event in Kolkata
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings