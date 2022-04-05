Not Being so Media Savvy, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya 'Got Carried Away'

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya found themselves in the midst of a massive controversy when the latter made sexist remarks during a talk show which was aired in January 2019. The duo was fined Rs 20 lakh each by the BCCI for the remarks.

Pandya, who made those comments, later apologised on social media but Rahul remained silent.

Vinod Rai, the head of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) that ran Indian cricket for nearly three years, has said Rahul and Pandya got ‘carried away ‘ as they weren’t ‘media savvy’.

“Rahul and Pandya are among the finest we have in the team," The Indian Express quoted Rai as writing in his book Not Just a Nightwatchman – My Innings in the BCCI. “Not being so media savvy, they seemed to have got carried away and indulged in ‘boy’s dressing room talk’ without being conscious that they were on national television. We all acknowledge that their remarks were reprehensible. They regretted the same and tendered an unconditional apology."

While the CoA did accept the remarks as ‘reprehensible’, Rai said they didn’t want to scar the duo for life with a strict punishment.

“An off-the-ground misdemeanour of this kind needed a correction but did not require putting their careers in jeopardy. I felt that prolonging their suspension and keeping them away from cricket could possibly cause an irreparable scar on their career and make matters worse," Rai wrote.

