'Not Better Than Sophie Devine but still Pretty Good' - This Young Cricket Fan is Winning Hearts Online

In the world of cricket, women, despite pulling off brilliant performances, hardly get the recognition they deserve. But a group of young cricket lovers, who were in attendance at the Eden Park on Sunday, is surely changing that and winning hearts on Twitter while doing so.

In the Twenty20 Super Smash, Wellington Firebirds locked horns with Auckland Aces and emerged victorious courtesy of Finn Allen's blistering 75-run knock off just 33 balls.

Michelle Prendiville of 1 NEWS posted a video on Twitter of her interaction with the children, who were all in their playing gear. When Prendiville asked what the group thought of Allen's innings, they said it was "amazing." One of the fans said the opening batsman's strike rate was over 200.

However, one fan, while lauding Allen's efforts, said something that won everyone's hearts on Twitter. “Not better than Sophie Devine but still pretty good,” he said, referring to Devine’s record-breaking 108 off 38 balls last month in the Women’s Super Smash.

"This little dude knows his stuff! What a testament to the Women's game," said Prendiville, positing the interaction on the micro-blogging site.

Soon after many, including the Rebel Women's Big Bash League, reacted to the comment. "This is brilliant," said the official handle of the women's league.

Another user agreed with the young fan's assessment, saying, "True her innings was divine!!"

"Saw that live, loved it," said another user.

Wellington rugby player Alice Soper, too, was all praises for the young fan and shared Prendiville's video, saying, "That's a little boy, surrounded by other boys, talking about how a woman is better than a bloke at sport.

"That's how I know we going to be alright in the end and why I'm going to keep cracking on for women's rugby," she further said.

Reacting to her Soper's, a user said they cheered the moment at home. "We cheered that here at home too. What a good wee man. Good to see the pick up of support for women's cricket and players by more people," the user wrote.

