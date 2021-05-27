Not Colourless: Ajinkya Rahane Shares "Classic" Black and White Picture on Instagram

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday posted a “classic” black and white picture of himself on Instagram and termed it “not colourless.” In the snap, India’s Test vice-captain looked well-groomed and can be seen sporting a black colour turtleneck. Rahane’s wife Radhika Dhopavkar was also impressed by his dapper look and dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comment box. Rahane’s post soon became the talk of the town as it garnered 170k likes on the photo and video sharing application.

Marathi actor Pranali Ghogare also appeared in the comment box of the post and left a heart emoji and said "Blessed my feed".Rahane was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad prior to the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). However, the ace cricketer played only just two games out of DC eight matches this season. He scored just 8 runs and was dropped from Delhi’s playing XI after he failed to impress with the bat.

The 32-year-old would be next seen in action when India take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC). The Summit clash would take place on June 18 in Southampton, England and the Indian team is slated to fly to the United Kingdom on June 2.Currently, Rahane is serving two-week quarantine in Mumbai in the Board of the Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bio-bubble along with other UK-bound players. After the WTC final, Virat Kohli and co are slated to play five-match Test series against England, starting August 4.

Rahane has been a vital cog in India’s Test team in the last couple of years. He also led India’s Test team to a historic 2-1 win against Australia Down Under in the absence of Virat Kohli, who returned home after the tournament opener in Melbourne to witness the birth of his first child.

He was also part of India’s Test squad that defeated England 3-1 at home earlier this year to confirm their qualification in the WTC final.

