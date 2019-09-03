Not Concerned About Any Area Ahead of Bangladesh Test: Andy Moles
Ahead of Afghanistan’s one-off Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong from Thursday, Afghanistan interim coach Andy Moles has said that he is not concerned about any one particular aspect of his team’s game, aside from the fact that they need to show consistency across departments.
