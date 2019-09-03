Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

NZ IN SL, 3 T20I SERIES, 2019 2nd T20I, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 03 September, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

161/9 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

165/6 (19.4)

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

Not Concerned About Any Area Ahead of Bangladesh Test: Andy Moles

Ahead of Afghanistan’s one-off Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong from Thursday, Afghanistan interim coach Andy Moles has said that he is not concerned about any one particular aspect of his team’s game, aside from the fact that they need to show consistency across departments.

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
Not Concerned About Any Area Ahead of Bangladesh Test: Andy Moles

Ahead of Afghanistan’s one-off Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong from Thursday, Afghanistan interim coach Andy Moles has said that he is not concerned about any one particular aspect of his team’s game, aside from the fact that they need to show consistency across departments.

"I'm not concerned about any area. We need to play more consistently. We need to bat and bowl better. We need to make sure our concentration level is high while fielding. We are very much in need of efficiency." Moles told reporters on Tuesday.

"But, if we don't play well, it will be a learning curve. And we must get better in all aspects playing more Test cricket. We have enough respect for Bangladesh team. They play wonderful cricket at home. But we are looking forward to the challenge. We are under no illusion that it's going to be easy. But if we can do the right things at the right time, we can achieve something special after five days."

Afghanistan drew the two-day practice game that they played, posting 289/9 in the first innings, and dismissing their local opposition for 123 runs. Rashid Khan picked up three wickets, while new chinaman bowler Zahir Khan took an impressive 5/24.

"I don't have many concerns. We have been now together for two weeks in Abu Dhabi and then here. We worked on all aspects. And last few weeks we working on our skills against spin. We are confident with our preparation. And now it's just to put (forward the) challenge to the players and they are looking forward to the Test match.

"The coaching staff is delighted with effort from the players. This is really hard challenge to play against Bangladesh in Bangladesh. If we look at the past series, top teams in the world had to put a lot of hard work. We are under no illusion that this is going to be our tough examination of our skills. But we have worked hard. (We're) delighted with the attitude the players put into this game. Now, let's see how they play and hope for a good result."

Moles also avoided comparing his team’s spin attack to Bangladesh’s, and said he was aware that Bangladesh would look to attack predominantly with their spinners.

"I'm not here to talk about Bangladesh. I'm here to talk about what we can control. We can control how they bat, bowl and field. I can get my players under the captaincy of Rashid to apply them in a manner which get the best out of them. Being consistent is our challenge. We have got skilful players as well.

"I'm not surprised (about Bangladesh’s spin attack). I have seen the results of yours in last few games. Its home advantage. I would be surprised if they did not come with spin. We also have good spin attack.

"It will be massive (if we win). We can play well because the guys have put that effort. We are not scared of Bangladesh, but we respect them. We know how we have to play. Hopefully the players apply themselves according to the plans in dressing room and team meetings.”​

afghanistan cricket teamAndy MolesBangladesh cricket teamBangladesh vs Afghanistan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...