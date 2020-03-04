'Not Even Discussed it' - No Threat to IPL Due to Coronavirus, Says Ganguly
IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday ruled out any threat to the upcoming cash-rich T20 league due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as of now but said the authorities are keeping a tab on the situation.
