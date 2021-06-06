Not Everyone Can Play that Shot, But He Can: Hassan Ali Names his Nemesis in Team India

The 26-year-old Hasan Ali has made quite a name for himself, thanks to his celebratory style, but he is very sure about one Indian batsman that has always troubled him. Yes, the Pakistani pacer has named Rohit Sharma as someone who has pushed him to his limit. Ali first came to world’s notice in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where Pakistan beat India in the final.

Speaking to website Cricwick, Ali revealed: “There are a lot of batsmen who on their given day can give you a tough time but from what I’ve closely noticed, the one batsman I feel can give me a tough time it’s Rohit Sharma. We saw it during the Asia Cup and as well as the World Cup. During the Champions Trophy, I didn’t have much of a chance to bowl to him but I feel that if it’s his day, he can hurt a lot. He really troubles me,” he said.

Rohit Sharma has been the number two in Team India’s ODI setup with constant shows of supremacy with his bat. He has accounted for 95 runs off 87 balls against the Pakistani pacer with an amazing strike rate of 109. He had dismissed him in 2019 World Cup in Manchester but nor before Rohit went after him. The Mumbaikar’s record against the Men in Green has also been phenomenal with two centuries in last two meetings. He slammed a century against them in 2018 Asia Cup and 2019 World Cup.

“He has a lot of potential and he can hit you anywhere. He plays the ball late, comes in line of the ball. And the pick-up shot which he plays is not easy. Not everyone can play that and he has this ability,” added Ali.

