'Not Everyone is Ravindra Jadeja': Mayanti Langer's Witty Remark Leaves Sanjay Manjrekar Speechless- WATCH

The India vs Pakistan game at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday indeed served an optimum dosage of entertainment to the lovers of the game. However, both teams had to pay the price for maintaining a slow over rate. They were forced to have an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle towards the end of the innings in Dubai.

Both India and Pakistan failed to bowl the first delivery of their final overs within the given time. As a result, both teams were penalised as they were directed to bring an extra fielder inside the circle. While India were behind by 2 overs, Pakistan bowled their last three overs with field restrictions.

The matter of slow over-rate was one of the topics of discussion among former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Scott Styris who were on commentary duties for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash.

Styris said, “We have seen that a lot of spinners don’t like to bowl in the death it seems. Even the great Rashid Khan isn’t a big fan of it. Now if you have one less fielder to protect you have to change your entire strategy on the lines he has to bowl in particular. Teams would then have to protect one side of the boundary rather than have fielders on both sides. So those are the adjustments that have to be made and hence they have to get their spinners done a little earlier now.”

Manjrekar added saying, “One very quick suggestion and a very simple tactic. Just bowl your overs quicker.”

Mayanti Langer, the host of the show, stopped Manjrekar midway and made a witty remark saying, “Sanjay, not everyone is Ravindra Jadeja. I had to say it. See I just got a ‘gone one’ from Sanjay.”

The fans are very well aware of the spat between Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja that hogged the limelight in the 2019 World Cup. The former had called the all-rounder ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer. In reply, Jadeja made a straightforward tweet and also gave it back through his celebration after scoring a fifty in the World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand.

