'Not Followed Waqar Younis' - Umran Malik Names His Bowling Idols and They are All Indians

Umran Malik has been the talk of the town during the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with sheer pace troubling batters and enthralling fans across the country.

Umran Malik picked up 22 wickets in 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 15 but his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour was the talking point for many. At one stage he recorded 157 KMPH which was later broken by Gujarat Titans’ Lockie Ferguson.

Apart from his pace, which has caught the imaginations of fans who have been clamouring for a national team call-up, Malik’s bowling action has been compared to Pakistan’s great Waqar Younis, with former Australia speedster Brett Lee making the connection.

Malik recently clarified that he has never followed Waqar.

“I have not followed Waqar Younis. I have a natural action. My idols include (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) bhai. I used to follow them when I was playing while coming through the ranks,” Malik said at Indian Express Idea Exchange.

When asked about calls from former players and experts as well as fans, to be fast-tracked to the Indian men’s cricket team, Umran said that he is not carried away.

“There’s no point getting carried away. If it is destined to happen, it will Inshallah. I want to do my best for my country. I have got an opportunity in these five (T20I) matches (against South Africa). My goal will be that we win all five matches, I perform well and single-handedly win those games for India,” said Malik.

Malik also opened up about what has changed in his life post a successful IPL season.

“Firstly, I am really grateful for all the love and respect that I have been getting from all over India. Relatives and other people keep coming home, it feels very good. I have been a bit busy after the IPL, but have not missed training and practice,” Malik said.

