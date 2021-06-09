Not For Friendship With Dhoni But Worked Hard To Be In Team India: Suresh Raina

Former batsman Suresh Raina has helped Team India win numerous matches with his aggressive batting. Raina’s ability to score runs in difficult situations was aided by his position in the middle-order. Despite the fact that his skills in ODI and T20 cricket were deemed iron, he heard certain things that would demotivate anyone.

In his autobiography ‘Believe’, Raina claims that he was often told he was in Team India because of his friendship with MS Dhoni.

“Dhoni knew how to get the best performance out of me, and I trusted him,” Raina wrote in his autobiography, praising Dhoni. “When people equate our connection with a spot for me in the Indian team, it hurts a lot. I’ve always worked hard to win my spot in Team India, just as I’ve earned Dhoni’s faith and respect,” Raina added.

Dhoni and Suresh Raina have a very old friendship. Dhoni and Raina joined Team India practically at the same time. Dhoni and Raina made their international debuts in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Following that, both of these players went on to win more matches for Team India. Dhoni and Raina had such a strong friendship that they both retired together. On August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, and Raina followed suit shortly after.

Raina averaged 35.31 in 226 One-Day Internationals for India. He has 5 centuries and 36 half-centuries to his name. Raina averaged 29.18 in T20, scoring 1605 runs in 66 innings. Raina also appeared in 18 Test matches, scoring 768 runs, including a century.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here