Not Getting Picked For Senior India Team Affects Performance, Says Iyer

PTI | Updated: August 14, 2018, 2:24 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer with India skipper Virat Kohli. (AFP)

Bengaluru: India A captain Shreyas Iyer said that not getting picked for the senior national team despite a consistent show has affected his performance at times.

"It is really tough to be patient. When you perform consistently, get runs and then don't get into the (senior) team, it runs into your mind. And, when you face quality bowling at top level, your performance keeps fluctuating. So, you need to keep yourself focused and, as I said, it affects you at times," Iyer told reporters.

After scoring runs heavily in the domestic circuit, Iyer was picked for the national side to play the shorter formats of the game. He last turned out for India in a One-Day International against South Africa in February earlier this year.

Last year, Iyer smashed 317 runs for India A against New Zealand A, including a highest score of 108. Three years ago, he had earned an IPL cap for Delhi Daredevils on the basis of good performances in the domestic circuit and two seasons later, he was asked to lead the side.

On his captaincy, Iyer said he loved the job because it got the best out of him and the team under pressure situations.

"I really love the captaincy role. Whenever I get this role (captaincy), my character and attitude totally changes, and I see to it that I try and get the best out of myself as well as the team in pressure situations," said Iyer who led India A to a 1-0 unofficial Test series win over South Africa A here.

First Published: August 14, 2018, 2:24 PM IST
