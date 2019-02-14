'Not in Right Frame of Mind' - White Ferns Coach Tiffen to Skip Australia Tour

Loading...
The 39-year-old said she is not in the "right frame of mind" and has requested a leave of absence in the wake of a review into her team's horrible T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies last November, in which they failed to progress out of the group stage.
New Zealand cricket accepted Tiffen's request and has appointed High Performance coach Bob Carter to act as the interim coach in her absence.
"I just want to do what's best for the team," Tiffen said. "The review was fairly confronting and challenging and I can't really imagine being in the right frame of mind to help this side during the upcoming Rose Bowl series.
"I love the players; I love the team and I love the job - but for everyone's sake I think this is the best course of action at the moment."
Stronach said NZ cricket is behind Tiffen and will support her through the tough time.
"We totally respect her position and will work through this with her," Stronach said. "The high performance environment is an extremely challenging one and the most important thing we can do right now is to make sure we support Haidee."
Tiffen's contract is set to expire on July 31 and Stronach has already encouraged her to reapply for the post.
White Ferns recently lost to India in an ODI series and will depart for Australia on February 18 for the series that will commence from February 22 in Perth.
First Published: February 14, 2019, 11:38 AM IST