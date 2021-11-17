Not just Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli Too Loves Expensive Watches

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is known for his love for expensive watches, recently made headlines after the Customs Department seized two of his wrist watches worth Rs 5 crore on November 15 morning when he was returning from Dubai. Hardik allegedly did not have bill receipts of the two watches, and therefore the authorities seized the items. The cricketer, however, denied the reports of any seizure, saying he voluntarily declared all the items at Mumbai airport customs counter to pay the duty on them.

“As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however, the customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I’ve already confirmed to pay. The cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crores as per rumours floating around in social media,” he clarified in an official statement shared on his social media handles.

Hardik also said the allegations of him “crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded.”

It’s not just Hardik who owns expensive watches in the Indian cricket team, ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli, too, is known for his love for the bling and shine. Being the richest cricketer in the world, it is obvious for Kohli to have collections of fancy items.

According to a DNA report, Kohli’s wardrobe is filled with some of the most expensive Rolex watches, and his Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Everose Gold’s market value is upto Rs 70 lakh. His luxury collections also include Rolex Datejust 41 that comes with a diamond-fitted dial in 18 ct gold setting, and its price is Rs 8,55,500.

Hardik himself on several occasions has flaunted his Patek Philippe wrist watch Rs 5 crore. Forged entirely in platinum, the luxury watch sports 32 baguette-cut emeralds.

However, no one really saw coming that the all-rounder would be accused of not paying customs duty on luxury watches.

