'Not Just Virat Kohli, Lot of Players Have Gone Through Hard Times Mentally, Staying in Bubbles': Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has admitted that several players across the world have gone through hard times after COVID-19 as staying in a bio-bubble affected their mental health. Ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan, Rohit was asked to share his views on mental health after his teammate and predecessor Virat Kohli admitted to facing tough times and said he was feeling mentally weak in recent times.

Kohli took a short break from cricket and missed the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, the batting maverick said that he did not touch a bat for a month for the first time in 10 years post the England tour.

When Rohit was asked about the same on the eve of India’s Asia Cup match against Pakistan, he showed empathy for everyone who has faced mental health issues.

“We do talk about these things a lot. Of late, when Covid-19 struck, this has been difficult for a lot of players, not just Virat himself,” Rohit told the media on Saturday.

“A lot of players have gone through hard times mentally, staying in bubbles, not being able to go out of hotels and there is nothing wrong in it,” the skipper added.

During the COVID-19 times in the last couple of years, the players used to stay in bio-secure bubbles in five-star hotels which often felt like an elite jail, where one couldn’t enjoy the sun and sand at times. It did create issues.

Rohit talked about staying in the bubble and said every player has a different way of responding to the situation.

“Because how you led your life until then was completely different because you had to stay in bubble and inside hotel for two months, quarantine. Every player had way of responding to that and there is nothing wrong,” Rohit said.

That is also the reason why spacing out games and looking at workload has become so important, the skipper stressed.

For him, it is important to have fresh players.

“If players have his view on that (mental health), we talk about that in our group and what they talk about being mentally fresh and how we can keep them fresh. Freshness is important. Mentally you need to be fresh. So mental health is important,” he added.

