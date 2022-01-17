‘Not KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant’: Sanjay Manjrekar Makes His Pick For India's Next Test Captain

Sanjay Manjrekar opined Rohit Sharma is fit for the job if his leadership skills are taken into account, but fitness will be a challenge for him. Indian cricket fans were disheartened when Virat Kohli announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the Test side. The announcement came after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa. In a long emotional post, Kohli expressed gratitude towards Ravi Shastri BCCI, and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Now, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar in a cat with ESPNCricinfo discussed who can take over the captaincy of the side from Kohli.

Manjrekar opined that Test cricket remains sacred to everybody, and the decision on captaincy will be thought through. He stated that the captaincy of Test cricket will not go to KL Rahul or Rishabh Pant straight away, instead, it will be Rohit Sharma who will lead the Indian Test side. However, he added that Rahul and Pant will be ‘captain in waiting.’

Manjrekar believes that the road is not going to be easy for Rohit either, as physical fitness would be a great challenge for him. According to Manjrekar, the ‘Hitman’ is fit for the job if his leadership skills are taken into account, but he has to cover a lot as far as his fitness is concerned.

Manjrekar further said that since Kohli has stepped down suddenly, Rohit will don the skipper’s hat for the Indian side in the next Test. And as far as the team’s schedule is concerned, India will play their next Test match on February 25 at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sri Lanka.

If he does take over, the Test match will not only mark Rohit’s first Test as a captain but will also be Kohli’s 100th game in the longest format of cricket.

Last year, Kohli had already stepped down from captaincy in the limited-overs cricket, and Rohit was made the skipper. Along with this, Kohli had also issued a video wherein he gave up the reins of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

