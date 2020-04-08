Not Many Guys to Look Up to In Current Team, Respect for Seniors Gone Down: Yuvraj
There are not many role models in the current Indian cricket set up other than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and the seniors do not command much respect from the youngsters, feels former flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.
