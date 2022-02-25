Not Many Teams Have Come Back From That Kind of Position: Michael Vaughan Hails India For Test Series Win in Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaped huge praise on the Indian cricket team for their historic triumph on Australian soil during the 2020-21 Test series. The Asian giants produced a stellar show Down Under in the absence of several key players including then skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami after the opening Test. After suffering a crushing defeat at Adelaide, India bounced back in an emphatic way to clinch the series 2-1 under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership.

Speaking to ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was also part of the historic win, Vaughan admitted that he likes to see Australia losing and it was one of best Test series victories.

“I like to see the Aussies get a little bit back. And you gave it back by hanging around all day and then to get that draw and then to go to the Gabba – the Aussies don’t lose in Brisbane – and for you guys to beat them with the chase on the last day, I do think it’s the best Test series victory," Vaughan said on DRS with Ashwin.

“With everything that you had to put up with, all the turmoil, to win that last game in Brisbane where Australia just don’t lose and for Rishabh (Pant) to play the way that he did, it was special. Very, very special, that series victory. Any team that beats Australia, they’re always a good team for me to watch," he added.

The former England skipper admitted that he didn’t give India a chance after defeat in Adelaide Test where the visitors were bundled out for just 36 in the second innings. Vaughan hailed the Indian team and said not many have the capability to bounce back from 1-0 down in Australia.

“I kind of threw the bait out there last year when you guys were bowled out cheaply in Adelaide. Then all of a sudden you bounced back incredibly well to win that series. From a position of difficulty, Virat going home, and then obviously Ajinkya in the captaincy, 1-0 down in Australia. Not many teams have come back from that kind of position," Vaughan said.

Vaughan further pointed out the difficulties India went through during that series and despite all of that young players like Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant stood up to guide the visitors to a 2-1 series win.

“That for me, in the last 10 or 15 years, is the greatest Test series victory that I’ve seen because of the turmoil with all players coming and going. It was obviously COVID times; there were injuries; Siraj was unearthed and produced a bit of magic. You hung in there. and had a bit of banter with Tim Paine in Sydney, enjoyed that," Vaughan told Ashwin.

