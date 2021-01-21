'Not Once Did the Boys Flinch' - Bharat Arun Credits Players for Incredible Series Win in Australia

One of the stars of India's successful Test series in Australia is Bharat Arun, their bowling coach.

One of the stars of India's successful Test series in Australia is Bharat Arun, their bowling coach. Against all odds, even as the team continued to lose bowler after bowler to injury, India kept fighting back to eventually win the series 2-1. They won the Brisbane Test with a new-look bowling attack that had a combined experience of four Tests.

None of the bowling stars from the 2018-19 tour - Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami - were present in Brisbane. R Ashwin, who had been terrific in the first three Tests, was out with injury too. Yet, India found bowling heroes in Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar to produce a historic win, even as Navdeep Saini fell to injury.

A lot of credit for developing bowlers, pacers in particular, goes to the behind-the-scenes work of Bharat Arun.

"Who would've thought," Arun told Times of India.

"A pacer is like a racehorse. A stallion. If I have to keep coming to Australia again and again for such demanding tours, I would pick this same set each and every time. They were given a canvas and they painted themselves heroes.

"Imagine the horror when Saini too ran the risk of injury. But not once did these boys flinch. They woke up each morning and strode out like champions. They were determined to prove themselves. We all knew there was nothing to lose. It's their determined spirit and resolve that saw India through."

After his impressive debut in Melbourne, Siraj had credited Arun for helping him during the latter's stint as Hyderabad Ranji team's head coach.

Arun served as Hyderabad coach in the 2016-17 season before becoming India bowling coach.

"I first met Bharat sir in Hyderabad. He used to give confidence to the bowlers. He told me that you are the kind of bowler who can take anyone's wicket. Those kind of words gives you confidence and boosts your morale. He is here with me again, giving me confidence," Siraj had said.