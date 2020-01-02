Not 'Performing at the Standards I Need to': Jos Buttler
England’s Jos Buttler has proven credentials in white-ball cricket, but the same cannot be said for the Test matches. After having an ordinary 2019, where he played 11 Tests and scored 502 runs at an average of 25, he admitted that he's not been "quite performing to the standards" he would want to in Tests and is working on improvement.
