'Not Possible for Any Country to Create Biosecure Environments Like ECB Did' - CSA Chief Medical Officer

CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra, the man in charge of creating a biosecure bubble for England's series in South Africa, suggested that ECB had created a unreasonably high bar for th rest of the world.

The increasing cases of COVID-19 in the series has resulted in the tour being called off. Manjra said he was disappointed, but stressed that creating an environment like the one RCB did through their home summer was impractical.

"I could not be more disappointed but I said before the tour that we should expect some positive tests and that the question would be how we treated and managed them. The ECB created more of a 'vacuum' than a 'bio-secure environment' for their international season at enormous cost - and at two venues perfect for the requirements with on-site hotels," Manjra told Sportsmail.

"It was suggested to me that the term 'bio-secure' is revisited because I don't believe it is financially or logistically possible for any other country to create the environment that the ECB did without enforcing a virtual police state.

"We operated safely and I am confident that the venues did all they could to keep a secure perimeter. But this is a virus that the whole world has struggled to control."

Manjra said there was nothing wrong in allowing England's players to play golf through the tour, as it helped keep their mental peace intact.

"Golf was a key request for the tour to go ahead and we were comfortable with that because some allowances have to be made for the players' mental wellbeing," said Dr Manjra.

"Many of the England players have been in some sort of bubble for months and you cannot expect them to sit in their rooms all day. They were transported in accredited vehicles to the first tee and never visited the clubhouse. Such concessions will have to be made if we want to continue playing cricket."