Sunil Gavaskar Picks This Youngster Over Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin as Future India Captain

Sunil Gavaskar has named this cricketer as the possible candidate to take over captaincy from Virat Kohli.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has named KL Rahul as the possible candidate to take over Indian cricket team's captaincy from Virat Kohli. Gavaskar said that Rahul now has a great chance to show that he can score runs under pressure and thus can become vice-captain of the team.

"There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” the Little Master added.

KL Rahul has had a sensational year till the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic brought the game to a standstill. Rahul will lead Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League which is being played in UAE.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra seconded Little Master's opinion.

“I have hope that his(Rahul’s) captaincy will be good. Actually, we will get an idea of his captaincy, how he runs the game, what strategies he uses. If we see Kohli and Rohit, they are of the same-age bracket and at one time you may feel that they are not captain material anymore,” Chopra said while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his Facebook page.

"As they say, a time comes when you have to pass on the baton like MS Dhoni did to Kohli and Kohli will also have to do to someone at some point. When he does that, it is possible that Rahul will be next in line,” Chopra added.