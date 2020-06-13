Not Safe to Play Cricket Till October 2020 At Least: Sunil Gavaskar

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes it will be difficult to resume cricket on a regular basis until October of this year.
Cricket, like most other sports, has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, other sports are slowly getting underway again while maintaining social distancing guidelines and doing regular testing.
Despite that, Gavaskar says that given the virus is currently showing no signs of stopping, it would be difficult to resume playing cricket.
"We are all maintaining social distancing and taking precautions according to what the doctors are telling us but the virus seems to show no sign of stopping," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.
"As the rate of testing is increasing so is the number of cases and so I don't really feel it is safe to play cricket for the next two months at the very least. Maybe until October it is difficult to play cricket."
Gavaskar also added that the series between England and West Indies - which is going to be played in a bio-secure environment - will be a good indicator of whether or not the sport can think of resuming.
"The series between England and West Indies that will happen next month in a bio-secure environment will be a good test. It will help us evaluate if we can play cricket or not."
West Indies are currently in England with the first Test scheduled for a July 8 start. The three-Test series is being held in a bio-secure environment with players, staff and officials not allowed any interaction with outsiders.
