Not Split Captaincy, But Split Coaching Could Work Well For India: Nasser Hussain

For quite sometime now, there have been talks about split captaincy in the Indian side, with different leaders for white ball and red ball format. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who is known to speak his mind, believes that it might not be the best idea after all. In a podcast for Cricbuzz, Hussain said that Virat Kohli might not be comfortable sharing the responsibility of captaincy with other teammate.

Cricketnext Staff |May 14, 2020, 8:54 AM IST
India coach Ravi Shastri (right) with Virat Kohli. (Pic: AFP)

For quite sometime now, there have been talks about split captaincy in the Indian side, with different leaders for white ball and red ball format. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who is known to speak his mind, believes that it might not be the best idea after all. In a podcast for Cricbuzz, Hussain said that Virat Kohli might not be comfortable sharing the responsibility of captaincy with other teammate.

"It depends on the character, Virat (Kohli) is such an imposing character, all encompassing, it would be difficult for him to hand over, he wouldn't want to hand anything over. Whereas with England, we have (Eoin) Morgan and (Joe) Root, two likeable, laidback (characters)," Hussain said.

However, split coaching could work wonders for the Indian team, according to Hussain.

"...Coaches have so much to do, whether you should have a split coach, they have so much on their plate. Just to give you a fresh perspective like Trevor Bayliss for example.

"He cracked white ball for England, we didn't really crack Test match cricket. So maybe two different coaches would be the right way to go," he opined.

Hussain was also critical of India's selection policy, which the team doesn't manage to get right.

"One thing they don't do well is selection like they couldn't get a number 4 despite having so many great batsmen. Unlike New Zealand, who have only that many players to choose from, India have so much of talent, that after two failures, a new player comes in and then a next," he said.

