'Not Sure How Many Bio Bubbles I've Got In Me For Rest of Year' - Jofra Archer Could Skip BBL

England and Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has said it's been 'mentally challenging' to live in a bio-bubble, and hinted that he could pull out of the Big Bash League later this year to spend time with family. Archer, currently playing for England in the ODI series against Australia, will travel to UAE for the IPL 2020 shortly.

"I'll tell you, it has been mentally challenging. We've been in here for 16 weeks or something like that. I think it is going to be rarer going home or being normal again. Here has become the new norm. We'll just have to adjust again when we get some time off. The time I spend bowling with the white ball is a lot less than in Test cricket. You can't run in the whole day. It is actually impossible to run in the whole day bowling at 90mph. If you can show me someone who does it then fair play. I've not seen any bowler who bowls 90mph do it for a whole day," ESPNCricinfo quoted Archer as saying.

"It might be different environments as well. A change of scenery or a change of personnel. You do sometimes feel like you hit a wall. Sometimes you just need to relax or just need to switch your mind off for a few days. I honestly don't know what it is but if you're in a good frame of mind I feel you'll probably bowl a bit faster."

England will visit South Africa in November, a series in which Archer could spend more time in the bubble. After that, he is scheduled to play for Hobart Hurricanes in Australia.

"I'll be honest with you. I'm not sure how many more bubbles I've got left in me for the rest of the year. I haven't seen my family really since February and it's September now. The IPL is going to take up most of October. In November we go to South Africa; well, hopefully, we go to South Africa. That only leaves me with a few weeks in December for the rest of the year," Archer said.

"I love my Hobart (Hurricanes) family but I think I need to spend some time with my real family as well. When the year turns, we're going to be back in a bubble in the UAE and India or somewhere. Family time is really important especially when you're in the bubble and you can't see them physically. So any time I get I try to spend with them."