Not Sure KL Rahul Possesses Ability to Keep Wickets in the Long-term: Syed Kirmani

Former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani remains doubtful over KL Rahul's long-term suitability for the wicketkeeping role in white-ball cricket.
Kirmani further added that he had mostly seen Rahul practice to be a pure batsman before he finally made his domestic cricket debut for Karnataka.
“Do the knowledgeable know that a wicketkeeper has to be born," Kirmani told Hindustan Times.
“When I say born, he or she has to be gifted with ‘good vision, supported with athletic agility, reflexes, sense of anticipation’. I am not sure if KL Rahul possesses this gifted ability.
"I have only seen this lad batting all by himself on a bowling machine at the NCA, before representing Karnataka. When he started keeping wickets, I don’t know. All the best to him.”
Kirmani believes that Rishabh Pant did not do justice to the chances provided to him but that he must be groomed for the role since he possesses the skill required to be a long-term solution.
“Yes, he [Pant] did not capitalise on the chances provided to him. Wicketkeeping is the most thankless and difficult job in cricket and I believe Pant has to be properly groomed.
"I agree that talent has to be encouraged, but mind you, in every profession, talented and promising youngsters have to be under the study of experienced seniors. Otherwise, a lot of water will go under the bridge by the time the youngster comes up to the expectations.
"Pant is immensely skilled. That skill will bloom and flourish with experience, it cannot be overnight. It will take a minimum of two seasons if one is a quick learner."
