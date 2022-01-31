Not Sure What Kind of Future He Has: Sunil Gavaskar Believes India Should Look for a New Third Seamer

Team India is in a transition phase now, with Rohit Sharma taking over the reins from Virat Kohli after the latter stepped down from the captaincy role of the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma was supposed to lead the Men in Blue in ODIs in South Africa, but a hamstring injury forced him to sit out. He’s now fit and will be ready to lead the Indian side when they take on West Indies in a week.

With a new coach and captain at the helm, a lot is expected to change, with two major ICC events lined up in the next two years. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, in all likeliness, start identifying players with the potential to form the core of the two squads. While the T20 World Cup is scheduled in Australia later this year, the 2023 ODI World will be held in India, so there will be pressure to lift that. Thankfully, over the years, India’s talent pool has increased multi-fold, so it will be a tricky scenario for the selectors when the time comes to narrow down on candidates for the squads.

The selectors will especially have difficulty picking the fast bowling unit for the two marquee events. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami appear certainties, but who will be the third pacer remains a mystery. Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj are contenders, but the one name that may find itself tough to make it in the list is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Looking at the situation, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is uncertain about the road ahead for the 32-year-old quick. “I am not even sure what kind of a future he (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) has anymore. He has lost out on pace, the accuracy he had at the start where he was getting the ball to move and get the wickets and then again towards the end over, the way he was coming and bowling, that has probably deserted him and it’s time for him to go back to the basics and work hard," Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

The Indian cricket legend also feels that the time has come to give Deepak Chahar more chances as he has similar qualities to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. “I think it’s time to look maybe at Deepak Chahar now. Younger man, who is pretty much a similar bowler, swings it both ways and bat handily down the order."

“Bhuvi has been a tremendous servant of Indian cricket, but in the last year or so, even in T20 cricket for the franchise, he has been expensive. Not maybe so much at the start of the innings, but towards the end, where he used to bowl those brilliant yorker and slower deliveries, those are not working anymore. And that can happen, because the opposition is studying you all the time. So maybe it is time to look at somebody else," added the former India batter.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid’s first white-ball series together starts with the West Indies the three-match ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from February 6. It will be followed by a three-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from February 16.

