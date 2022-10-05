'Not Sure Who That Bowler Is Going to Be, We'll Find in Australia'-Rohit Sharma On Jasprit Bumrah Replacement

India’s frailties were exposed as South Africa romped home to a massive win over hosts in the third and final T20I match by 49 runs. A rampaging Rossouw and Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) fired South Africa to 227 for three against a profligate Indian pace attack including Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Deepak Chahar, who all leaked in excess of 11 runs per over. Nevertheless, India won the three match series 2-1.

In a high scoring ground with small dimensions, no total is safe but India kept losing wickets regularly to end at 178 all out in 18.2 overs.

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the ICC event, India have a lot of work to do in the bowling department before they play their T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne on October 23.

“As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result – there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments. Something we have been talking about at length. We need to look at lot of things,” skipper Rohit Sharma said after the match.

“We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges. We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it’s my job to make sure it happens. It’s a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it,” he added.

India will be leaving for Australia on Wednesday itself so that they can acclimatise to the conditions better.

“Lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia, that’s why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there. Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practise games. We need to understand what combination we can play,” he said.

He added that losing Bumrah meant India will now have to find a bowler of his experience.

“So we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we’ll find it out there.”

