'Not the Right Question' - Virat Kohli On Whether England Missing Key Players Gives India Best Chance

India captain Virat Kohli attended a press conference on the eve of the third Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, discussing various topics. Here’s a summary:

Q: With England missing key players, is this the best time to go for the kill and win the series?

A: Does that depend on the strength of the opposition? Even when the key players are playing, we think we can beat anyone. We don’t wait for the opposition to be weak. I don’t think that’s the right question to ask to a team that has been playing such good cricket for the last so many years, that we depend on the team to be weak to have an opportunity to win a series. That’s not how we play and approach a series.

Q: How fulfilling was the win at Lord’s?

We were very disappointed that Day 5 didn’t happen in the first Test, 150 to get and 9 wickets in hand. We were absolutely confident we would win. The second Test we approached with the same intensity and a will to win. It was very satisfying after what had transpired the morning of Day 5. It just showed this team won’t take a backward step when provoked. We play together, play to win. We don’t let any opposition to take us lightly. We and they know we are always going to compete and find ways to win matches and take a chace whenever it’s in front of us.

Q: Will India retain the winning combination?

We don’t have any reason to change anything unless people have niggles, which we haven’t encountered since we finished the last Test. A winning combination, you don’t want to disturb. Especially after the team has achieved such an incredible win in the second Test and players are even more excited to take field again.

Q: On Ashwin’s chances, and the importance of openers’ form

Opening combination when you play overseas is one of the most important factors. The way KL and Rohit have played has been outstanding and we hope they continue in the same manner. The opening partnership in overseas conditions is crucial to set up the platform for the team to build on. That’s something they’ve provided us in both games. That we were in a winning position in the first game and we won the second Test after being put in is purely because of the way they applied themselves, their skill and precision with which they batted.

As far as Ashwin playing is concerned, we were quite surprised to see the pitch. Honestly, I didn’t expect, I thought there would be more grass and spice. Anything is possible, we name a 12 and then according to conditions we pick the XI on the day of the game.

Q: On Joe Root’s decisions in the second Test

I don’t know what the individuals’ mindset is. You can make mistakes in planning or at any stage, doesn’t mean you’re under pressure. It could just be decisions that don’t sound right in hindsight as well. As captain you make best decisions for the team at that moment, I’m sure he was doing the same. I can’t tap into on what was going on in his mind at that time, but from personal experience, you always try to do what’s best for your team. It might or might not be right in hindsight, you accept that and if it’s not right, take it on the chin and move ahead as he did. It’s part and parcel of the job.

Q: What provoked you at Lord’s?

I can’t give you details of the words of what was spoken. That’s for cameras and stump mic to pick up, from both teams, equally. What’s said on the field and done on the moment gives extra motivation to the team to get together and come even more strongly. There’s absolute clarity in what you want to do. The details are not necessary to be discussed after, because it happens in the moment. It happens in competitive sport. It’s what you do after that that matters. This is a new Test, another chance for us to take pride in playing competitive cricket.

Q: On importance of history in cricket

I don’t care too much about history. For us, it’s about what decisions we take at the present. We know what our processes are, and prepare accordingly. History doesn’t guarantee anything. If you’ve won somewhere, it doesn’t mean you’ll keep winning there. And vice versa. So we don’t focus on that, we focus on what’s in front of us.

Q: On difficulty faced by batsmen in England

In England, you’re never set. You have to shed your ego. The conditions are such that even if you get to 30 or 40, you can’t feel you can play the way you want. You have to repeat the process. You need to have patience, mental skill and discipline. If you don’t have that, it doesn’t matter how big a player you are. The precision of decision making is important. Even if you make a small mistake, you might get out as in my opinion, the conditions are the toughest to bat.

