Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

352/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

Not The Way I Wanted to End It: Philander on Retiring After Defeat to England

South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, who had announced prior to the start of the recently concluded Test series against England that it would be his last series for South Africa said that he did not want to make his exit on a losing note.

Cricketnext Staff |January 28, 2020, 10:37 AM IST
Not The Way I Wanted to End It: Philander on Retiring After Defeat to England

South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, who had announced prior to the start of the recently concluded Test series against England that it would be his last series for South Africa said that he did not want to make his exit on a losing note.

South Africa lost the series 3-1 with England going on to win the Johannesburg Test by 191 runs, and speaking after the match Philander said, "That’s not the way I wanted to end it. It’s all in the hands of the man above. The English have played excellent cricket in the month that just went by. We fight hard on the park, but we remain gentlemen, and to my guys, thanks for making it such a privilege for me to play for South Africa.

"Thanks to all my team-mates, management and Cricket South Africa. Now the hard work starts, giving back to the sport and honing the talents of mentoring them, and we’re hoping to make a wonderful Proteas team one day," he added.

Meanwhile, hailing the contributions of Philander over the years, Du Plessis said, "I'd like to thank Vern for his services to the Proteas over the years, this team will miss him so, so much. We will sit with him tonight in the dressing room and share in the memories. It's a lot of effort and time, the sacrifices you make over ten years."

Philander, aged 34, played 64 Tests for South Africa picking up a total of 224 wickets since making his debut in 2011.

