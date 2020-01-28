Not The Way I Wanted to End It: Philander on Retiring After Defeat to England
South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, who had announced prior to the start of the recently concluded Test series against England that it would be his last series for South Africa said that he did not want to make his exit on a losing note.
Not The Way I Wanted to End It: Philander on Retiring After Defeat to England
South African fast bowler Vernon Philander, who had announced prior to the start of the recently concluded Test series against England that it would be his last series for South Africa said that he did not want to make his exit on a losing note.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020
IND v NZMount Maunganui All Fixtures
Team Rankings