Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Not Too Sure on Use of Polish to Shine Ball Post Coronavirus: Michael Holding

Holding said it is a natural inclination for bowlers to apply saliva or sweat to shine the ball.

PTI |May 13, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
Not Too Sure on Use of Polish to Shine Ball Post Coronavirus: Michael Holding

West Indies pace great Michael Holding has cast doubts on the use of artificial substance to shine the ball in the post COVID-19 world, saying he was not sure how it would work.

There is speculation that the use of saliva to shine the ball would be stopped to cut down the risk of the highly contentious infection when international cricket resumes.

Holding said it is a natural inclination for bowlers to apply saliva or sweat to shine the ball.

"It is going to be difficult (for bowlers). The natural inclination for any bowler, once he gets that ball in his hands is to apply saliva or apply sweat and then put it on the ball, that's natural," the legendary pacer said on the 'Sony Ten Pit Stop' show aired on channel's Facebook page.

Australian ball-maker Kookaburra has recently started developing a wax applicator as an alternate to saliva or sweat to shine the ball, but Holding said it could be a logistical nightmare.

"Obviously over a period of time, you will learn and you will adjust. I'm hearing talks about producing some sort of polish that the umpires will take, will keep and you shine the ball in front of the umpire. I am not too sure on how that's going to work, to be honest," he said.

"What sort of polish is that going to be, will it be something that stick on your fingers, will it be slippery, because if that is something that is slippery, you don't want to be having slippery fingers, to grip the ball it is going to be more difficult, I am waiting to hear all the details.

"It is going to be a different world and as far as I am concerned it will be a logical nightmare to keep all those things in place."

Holding, who picked 249 wickets from 60 Tests in his career, said he doesn't understand why there is so much fuss about using saliva when the idea is to resume cricket in a biosecure environment.

"At the moment when you are talking about playing in a biosecure environment ... no spectators, everyone has to be in two-week lockdown before they get into the venue. So that means everyone inside that venue should be free of COVID-19.

"Then I am not sure why you have to worry about saliva or perspiration ... if you are not confident about the two-week period proving enough that you are free of COVID-19, you should not be playing," he added.

covid-19Cricket ballMichael Holding

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more