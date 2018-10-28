Not Underestimating Anyone at World T20: Australia Vice-captain Rachael Haynes

Loading...
"We do not want to underestimate anyone in our four matches (in the group stage). It's been pretty nice to get a little bit of an insight in this series, but slightly different conditions in the Caribbean."
Pakistan were bundled out for just 101 in 19.5 overs, with Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham taking three wickets apiece. Speaking of the two new-comers, she said, "I think not just in these matches but even the New Zealand series as well, we saw them just step into the team, it was really seamless."
"To see them really go on with it this series, I think those are really promising signs heading into the World Cup."
"I think our bowling group's been really good, they've been really resilient too. Pakistan came at us a little bit at the start there but we stuck to our guns and I think it was really impressive."
"We saw different people stand up which was really good, to see young 'Wolfy' (Wareham) get Player of the Match for the first time was really cool."
Australia did find themselves in a tricky situation at 62/4 in the chase but the experienced middle-order batters Elyse Villani and Ellyse Perry took the side home with three overs to spare.
"When you get to knockout cricket, it's about finding a way to win a game and our batters got through that tonight," said Haynes. "It was a little bit tricky, the ball was skidding through, so you had to play nice and straight."
"It was pretty tough when the bowlers bowled on the stumps but Elyse and Ellyse coming in at the end there and having a good partnership was really good."
Initially, the game was scheduled to start at 10am start, but the teams decided to move the game to the evening to get accustomed to the conditions of playing under lights as they will be playing a couple of games having evening starts.
"It was great both countries were able to come together and organise that, it's great preparation for the World Cup," Haynes acknowledged. "It was quite humid at the start and our bowlers were getting a little bit of swing early with the new ball."
"There's always a little bit of adjustment once it gets darker but I thought our girls did really well today."
First Published: October 28, 2018, 3:29 PM IST