NOT vs DER Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOT vs DER Dream11 Best Picks / NOT vs DER Dream11 Captain / NOT vs DER Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

NOT vs DER Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the North Group, the weakest team of the series, Derbyshire will be up against Nottinghamshire, the strongest one so far. Last time they played against each other, NOT won comfortably by a margin of 13 runs. There can hardly be any surprise in the outcome of today’s match. But again, everything is possible in cricket. However, the result of this match will have little impact on the overall group standings. The match will be played at 10:30 pm IST at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

NOT vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming

All matches of English T20 Blast 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

NOT vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

NOT vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire: Match Details

September 17 - 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

English T20 Blast 2020 NOT vs DER Dream11 team for Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire

English T20 Blast 2020 NOT vs DER Dream11 team for Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire captain: Daniel Christian

English T20 Blast 2020 NOT vs DER Dream11 team for Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire vice-captain: Alex Hughes

English T20 Blast 2020 NOT vs DER Dream11 team for Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

English T20 Blast 2020 NOT vs DER Dream11 team for Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire batsmen: Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Wayne Madsen

English T20 Blast 2020 NOT vs DER Dream11 team for Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire all-rounders: Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Alex Hughes

English T20 Blast 2020 NOT vs DER Dream11 team for Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire bowlers: Jake Ball, Matthew Carter, Michael Cohen, Dustin Melton

NOT vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Nottinghamshire playing 11 against Derbyshire: Alex Hales, Tom Moores, Joe Clarke, Daniel Christian, Chris Nash, Imad Wasim, Ben Duckett (WK), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

NOT vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Derbyshire playing 11 against Nottinghamshire: Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Harvey Hosein, Billy Godleman, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Harvey Hosein (WK), Michael Cohen, Dustin Melton, MH McKiernan

NOT vs DER Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / NOT vs DER Dream11 Best Picks / NOT vs DER Dream11 Captain / NOT vs DER Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more