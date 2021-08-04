NOT vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, August 04, 03:30 PM IST

NOT vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire: Nottinghamshire will square off against Derbyshire in a Group B contest of the 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup. The thriller will be played on August 04, Wednesday at the County Ground in Derby at 03:30 PM IST.

Nottinghamshire have performed decently in the One-Day Cup. The team is placed at the third spot with two victories from four league matches. Nottinghamshire lost their one match while one of their game was abandoned due to rain. The team will be riding on confidence in the contest against Derbyshire as they scripted a victory in their last match against Leicestershire by seven wickets.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, are in desperate need of a victory. The team has failed to get off the mark in the competition. Derbyshire are the wooden-spooners on the Group B points table with no wins from five league matches. The team needs to secure back-to-back victories to stay relevant in the league.

Ahead of the match between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire; here is everything you need to know:

NOT vs DER Telecast

The Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire match will not be broadcasted in India.

NOT vs DER Live Streaming

The NOT vs DER match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

NOT vs DER Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire on August 04, Wednesday at 03:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Derby.

NOT vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Luke Fletcher

Vice-Captain- Fynn Hudson Prentice

Suggested Playing XI for NOT vs DER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Brooke Guest, Dane Schadendorf

Batsmen: Harry Came, Sol Budinger, Ben Slater, Peter Trego

All-rounders: Fynn Hudson Prentice, Lyndon James

Bowlers: Ben Aitchison, Dane Paterson, Luke Fletcher

NOT vs DER Probable XIs:

Nottinghamshire: Dane Schadendorf, Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Liam Patterson White, Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Ben Slater, Sol Budinger, Peter Trego

Derbyshire: Mitch Wagstaff, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Brooke Guest, Fynn Hudson Prentice, Alex Hughes, Connor Marshall, Nils Priestley, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Tom Wood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here